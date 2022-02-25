Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 31,489 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CME Group worth $61,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $237.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

