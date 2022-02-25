Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 42,182 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,182 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $74,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $637.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.56 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $668.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

