Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $99.11 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 711,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,113,000. Walmart makes up about 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.