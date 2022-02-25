Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,211 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.56% of Meritage Homes worth $56,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $93.47 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

