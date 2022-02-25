Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) PT Raised to €0.14

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €0.13 ($0.15) to €0.14 ($0.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

