Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at $270,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:BCH opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.3307 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

