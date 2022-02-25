Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 59.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

