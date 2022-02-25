Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,998,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 710,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

