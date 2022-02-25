Bank of America Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $330.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $390.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $45.37 on Friday, hitting $218.01. 398,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

