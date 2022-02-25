Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.46.

BMO stock opened at C$142.40 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$103.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.90. The company has a market cap of C$92.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

