Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.55.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$142.40 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$103.76 and a 52-week high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.