Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 346,246 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Altria Group worth $980,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.