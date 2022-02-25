Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,192,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,024,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.
In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
