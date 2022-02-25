Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,312,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of T-Mobile US worth $678,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

