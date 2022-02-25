Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $666.72 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.63% of Trane Technologies worth $666,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,457,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT opened at $151.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.