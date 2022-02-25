Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $745.19 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Square worth $745,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

