Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $781.42 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of General Motors worth $781,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

