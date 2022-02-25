Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $815.01 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Analog Devices worth $815,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

