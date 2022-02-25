Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of Eaton worth $951,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.