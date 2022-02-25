Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $815,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.48 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

