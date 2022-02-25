Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,660,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Gilead Sciences worth $884,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

