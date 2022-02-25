Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Charter Communications worth $775,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $105,780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $586.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $611.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

