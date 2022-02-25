Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,389,896 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,389,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Truist Financial worth $806,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.