Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,961 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $663,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $293.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.53.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

