Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 155,387 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 6.16% of Cognex worth $872,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 52.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

