Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,358 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Prologis worth $762,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.