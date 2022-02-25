Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,570,773 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Mondelez International worth $721,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.
About Mondelez International (Get Rating)
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.