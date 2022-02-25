Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,775 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Emerson Electric worth $709,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,063,000 after buying an additional 182,939 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 204,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 99,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.