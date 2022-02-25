Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $692,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

Shares of PNC opened at $195.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.28 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

