Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.45

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $19.90. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2,311 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

