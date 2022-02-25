Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.80. 2,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

