Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.55% of Banner worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.