Barclays Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $80.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s current price.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.