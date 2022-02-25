Barclays Trims Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price to $18.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.