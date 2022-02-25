Barclays Trims MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price to $18.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

MGNX opened at $10.26 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

