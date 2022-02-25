Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $15.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 134,125 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

