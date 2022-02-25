Barrington Research Boosts Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $35.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TVTY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

