Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.84

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €87.84 ($99.82) and traded as high as €93.82 ($106.61). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €91.62 ($104.11), with a volume of 1,489,901 shares traded.

BMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($119.70).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €93.02 and a 200 day moving average of €87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

