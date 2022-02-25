Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BMWYY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

