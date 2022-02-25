Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Down 8.4%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

