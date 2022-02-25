Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,994,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.