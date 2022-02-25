Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTE. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$5.68. 18,994,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.69.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

