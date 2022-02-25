Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.32

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 9875452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTE. National Bankshares increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.