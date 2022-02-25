BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.02

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.02 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.30). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.28), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
