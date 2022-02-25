BCE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,102% compared to the average daily volume of 325 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.90. 135,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

