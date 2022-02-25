Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.38

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $675,300.42 and approximately $6,580.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

