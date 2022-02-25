Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.27. Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 10,331 shares.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

