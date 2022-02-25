Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $651,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $123,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $266.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average is $252.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

