Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $266.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.08.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

