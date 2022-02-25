Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 9.6%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares were up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 197,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,111,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

